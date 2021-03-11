AB De Villiers Smashes IPhone During Intense IPL 2021 Training Session: WATCH

Quick links:
Former South African captain AB de Villiers is slated to reprise his role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Apparently, the dynamic batsman has already begun his preparations for the much-awaited season. On Wednesday, March 10, de Villiers shared a short video of himself where he can be seen batting at the nets in Pretoria.
Ahead of his departure to India for the IPL 2021 season, AB de Villiers hit the nets. In the video, he can be seen hitting a fierce straight drive that knocked over an iPhone, which was recording his training session from the bowlers’ end. In the caption, he wrote: “iPhone out!”. Here is a look at AB de Villiers’ intense training video.
On January 20, the RCB franchise announced their list of retentions from their previous edition’s squad. They retained 12 cricketers, including captain Virat Kohli and star-attractions like AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj. The upcoming IPL 2021 edition will be de Villiers’ 10th season for the RCB since he made his debut for the franchise back in 2011. Here is a look at the list of all 12 retentions made by the RCB ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.
At the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on February 18, the RCB management further enhanced their squad with some new additions. They purchased the likes of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand’s rising speed gun Kylie Jamieson and several uncapped Indians like KS Bharat, Sachin Baby and Rajat Patidar. Interestingly, two of their purchases in the form of Maxwell and Jamieson were among the top draws of the auction.
A well-balanced squad with all the bases covered ðŸ˜Ž— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 19, 2021
Who do you think will be the gamechanger among our #Classof2021, 12th Man Army?ðŸ¤”#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/ZrGqV9cN7r
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.