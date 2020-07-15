AB De Villiers To Have Third Child With Wife Danielle, Anushka Sharma Congratulates Him

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle de Villiers are set to welcome their third child. The couple has a son and a daughter and will be soon welcoming a new life in their family. On Tuesday, AB de Villiers wife confirmed the news through her official Instagram handle. As soon as she announced the news, congratulatory messages started flooding in.

Anushka Sharma wishes AB de Villiers and his wife on the arrival of their third child

AB de Villiers wife posted a picture of her bump and seemed ecstatic to welcome their third child. Confirming the news she wrote, “Hello baby girl”. Bollywood actor and wife of India and RCB captain Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma was also quick to congratulate Danielle de Villiers. Anushka Sharma wished the couple and wrote she was happy to hear the good news. Anushka Sharma wrote, “Congratulations Danielle & AB. Such good news”.

Ever since his retirement from international cricket, AB de Villiers has been spending more time with his family. In fact, while announcing his retirement, AB de Villiers had cited the importance of being with his wife and his two children. However, AB de Villiers has been thinking of making a comeback to play for South Africa but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it. Now, once again there is a lot of certainty around him playing international cricket again.

As far as the return of cricket in the post-COVID-19 era is concerned, AB de Villiers will be seen in action on 18 July in the 3TC match organised by Cricket South Africa (CSA). AB de Villiers will be leading AB’s Eagles team which has the likes of Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen among others in the side. The other two teams are Quinny’s Kites and KG’s Kingfishers which will be led by Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada respectively. The format of the matches will be a new experience for the fans and it remains to be seen how the format turns out to be.

IMAGE COURTESY: AB DE VILLIERS INSTAGRAM