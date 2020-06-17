AB De Villiers To Mark Cricket Return On June 27 In Special '36-over Match': Report

Former South Africa captain and RCB star AB de Villiers is set to mark his return from retirement in Cricket South Africa's revolutionary 3TC match. The exhibition match will be played on June 27 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, marking the return of cricket in the country after the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. The 3TC format will see three teams pitted against each other in the same match, with three innings of 12 overs and each innings split into two 6-over halves, in what is a never-before-seen format.

AB de Villiers retirement: RCB star to return to cricket in revolutionary 3TC tournament

Some of South African cricket's greatest stars including Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada will feature in Cricket South Africa's first-ever 3TC (three-team cricket) match. The match will be a fundraiser, with all the proceeds going to those from the cricket community who are enduring difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Indian Express. AB de Villiers will also feature in the 3TC match, billed as the latest evolution in short-form cricket.

The RCB star will captain one of the three teams and his teammates for the clash include Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Rassie van der Dussen. The rules for the tournament are quite unique, with the team batting set to face the bowling of the other teams for six overs each. The match will mark AB de Villiers' return to cricket in South Africa, with the RCB star reportedly open to returning to the international fold.

The 3TC match will go a long way in helping CSA convince the Team India and the BCCI to tour the country for the scheduled three-match T20I series. CSA has been given permission by the government to host matches under strict protocols and is hoping to welcome India for three T20 internationals in late August. The CSA also has a Test and limited-overs tour to the West Indies that was scheduled to start in late July but was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AB de Villiers retirement: 3TC match squads

KG’s Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (c), Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenton Stuurman

Quinny's Kites: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla

AB's Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile, Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Sisanda Magala

