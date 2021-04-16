AB De Villiers To Return For T20 World Cup? SA Coach Mark Boucher Confirms 'discussion On'

With AB de Villiers returning to action in the ongoing IPL 2021, speculations around his international comeback have once against set-off nearly three years after he hung up his boots. The RCB star's power-packed performances in the IPL had sparked the speculations, following which Cricket South Africa (CSA) director had admitted that there were interests in the southpaw's return to the national team with the T20 World Cup in hindsight. Now, as de Villiers led RCB to a win in its first game, South Africa's Head Coach Mark Boucher has once again sparked the interest surrounding de Villiers' return at the international level.

Confirming that the discussions about AB de Villiers' return are still on, coach Boucher said that he had a chat with the RCB star before his departure to India for the IPL 2021. The wicketkeeper-batsman's form in the IPL could also be one of the factors considered before he is brought back into the international squad. The ICC T20 World Cup is slated to be held in India and is set to commence in October this year.

"I did chat to him (AB de Villiers) before he went to the IPL. The conversation is still very much open. AB, being the person he is, wants to perform very well at the IPL to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level," Boucher told reporters according to South Africa website timeslive.co.za.

'Go do your thing in the IPL'

Revealing his message to ABD right before his departure, Boucher said that he has asked 'Mr. 360' to go do his thing in the IPL and that they'll catch up after the end of the tournament. "I said to him: 'Go do your thing, and I’ll give you a shout towards the back-end of the IPL.' So that is where we are with him,” Boucher further said.

While de Villiers was dismissed cheaply in the second game against SunRisers Hyderabad, he played a valiant innings of 48 runs in the season opener against Mumbai Indians. His knock helped Virat Kohli's side in defeat the defending champions by two wickets.

Just a year before the 2019 ICC World Cup, AB de Villiers had announced his retirement in a video that he posted on Twitter. In an emotional statement, de Villiers had said that he had has his turn and was 'tired' as he explained his reasons for retirement. During his 15-year-long international career, de Villiers has scored 8,765 Test runs, over 9500 ODI runs and 1,672 runs in T20s for South Africa. He also took over the captaincy after Graeme Smith in 2011 and led South Africa until December 2016 following which Faf du Plessis took over the team.