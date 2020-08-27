IPL 2020: AB De Villiers Readies His 'gear' On Final Day Of Quarantine, Says 'can't Wait'

It seems that Abraham Benjamin de Villiers just cannot wait to make his bat do the talking as he is all geared to smash the bowlers to all parts of the ground in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. However, before AB de Villiers activates the 360 degrees mode with the bat in hand, he is the most relieved person right now as he is in the final day of his quarantine.

'Final day of quarantine': AB de Villiers

The former Proteas skipper took to social media and posted an image of him where he is currently being quarantined in his hotel room. However, what stands out here is that 'Mr.360' can be seen posing with a bat in hand and has worn a mask and a face cover as well. In the background, one can see a few pair of gloves, pads, and a couple of bats as well. ABD captioned the image as 'Final day of quarantine here in Dubai. Gear is ready, I’m ready, can’t wait to get out there with @royalchallengersbangalore !

Almost time for @iplt20 2020'





South African cricket megastars AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, and Chris Morris arrived in Abu Dubai to join Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, August 23. The video of the players making a touchdown in the Middle East was posted by the official account of RCB on Twitter wherein the players briefly talked about their journey embracing the ‘new normal’.

The South African stars arrived after Royal Challengers Bangalore team captain Virat Kohli reached UAE on Friday. All the players will now spend a six-day quarantine period in their hotel rooms.



RCB squad for IPL 2020 season

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners.The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.



The RCB squad for the IPL 2020 season includes several of their veteran cricketers like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers along some newcomers like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris.

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Josh Philippe, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn.

Sunil Gavaskar Says Virat Kohli Must Focus On THIS To Prove His Standing As Captain; Read



