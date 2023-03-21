Ahead of IPL 2023, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers got together over a zoom interview and spilled many beans about the action that takes place on the field but viewers remain unaware off. It was a Q&A session that saw the former RCB partners share a plethora of on and off-field experiences. On many occasions, laughter burst out.

The session which was broadcasted live on the Youtube channel Three Sixty witnessed a moderator asking questions to both AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. On one instance, the mediator asked both individuals to answer and reveal the name of the "Person who give you the most memorable chirp when you are out in the middle battling."

'It's a funny old game!': Ab de Villiers

Virat Kohli went first and said "The best chirp! I'll have to think about this, I don't think anyone has gotten me so bad yet." Then it was the turn of ABD to answer who revealed a memorable incident he had with Zaheer Khan.

"For me it's Zaheer Khan. I've batted at Kingsmead, I'll never forget this my entire life. We were playing India obviously and I was batting well I was in good form, seeing the ball well and Sreesanth was still bowling at the time, he had this beautiful seam but I was top of him that day I was slug-flicking him through the leg side and I was in control, then in final over before lunch, there was about 4 minutes left and yet 3 balls to go and I've decided you know what it's time for us to go to lunch. I looked after the first one I wasted time, I tied my shoelaces, and one-minute go, last ball I walked away something in my eye, it was nasty and boom it knicked me off. So, it was it felt the whole world came down on top my head and I walked off, and the next minute someone just ran past me it was Zaheer Khan and he looked at me in the eye and said It's a funny old game AB, isn't it? (laughs). It's a funny old game! every time I see Zak I tell him that It's a funny old game man."