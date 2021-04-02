ABD Vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League 2021 Match Preview

Abu Dhabi face Ajman in the upcoming Emirates D10 League match on Friday. The ABD vs AJM live game is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 2 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:00 pm according to IST. Let's have a look at ABD vs AJM Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

ABD vs AJM live: ABD vs AJM Dream11 match preview

Abu Dhabi have failed to register a single win in the ongoing Emirates D10 League as they head into the match following a poor run of form. Currently slotted at the bottom of the table, the hosts have 0 points against their tally losing all of their five matches. Abu Dhabi will have still have a narrow chance to make it into the semi-finals of the tournament but face a mammoth task ahead as every game is a virtual knockout match for them as one more loss and the hosts will be virtually knocked out of the competition.

Ajman, on the other hand, will walk into the match as the fourth-ranked team on the table, The visitors have managed to register four wins and three losses from seven games so far this season, accumulating eight points. Heading into the match after recording four wins in five matches, the visitors will fancy their chances of a semi-final spot and look to cement themselves in the top four of the league with a win on Friday.

ABD vs AJM Playing 11s (likely)

Abu Dhabi- Yodhin Punja, Ali Abid, Osama Hassan Shah, Riyan Mohammed, Kamran Atta, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mazhar Bashir, Aaryan Madani, Adil Raza.

Ajman- Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Khan Sultan Ahmed, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Nasir Aziz, Danish Qureshi, Sheraz Ahmed, Hassan Khalid, Hamad Arshad.

ABD vs AJM Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen- Asif Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz

Allrounders- Waqas Gohar, Nasir Aziz, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ameer Hamza

Bowlers- Fayyaz Ahmed, Hassan Khalid, Adil Raza

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Abdul Shakoor

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Irfan Ayub

ABD vs AJM Match Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we predict a comfortable win for Ajman at the end of this match

Note: The above ABD vs AJM Dream11 prediction, ABD vs AJM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ABD vs AJM Dream11 Team and ABD vs AJM Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.