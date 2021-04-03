ABD Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11s, Emirates D10 League Match Preview

Quick links:
Abu Dhabi will face Dubai in the Emirates D10 League on Saturday. The bottom-of-the-table ABD vs DUB live match is set to take place on Saturday, April 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at ABD vs DUB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.
Day Eight delivered some thrilling action. Abu Dhabi found strong form to grab the win over Fujairah as well as just miss out on taking glory over Ajman
Congratulations to Day Eight's Man of the Match recipients.
Abu Dhabi are the only side in the Emirates D10 League who are yet to register a single victory in the tournament as the hosts have lost all of their matches so far this season. They walk into the match as the bottom-ranked team on the table. Dubai, on the other hand, have also been very poor in the ongoing Emirates D10 League, losing seven matches while winning just one of their eight matches so far. Finding themselves just a slot above their opponents at the fifth place, both teams are knocked out of a final four spot.
Abu Dhabi- Ali Abid, Yodhin Punja, Osama Hassan, Kamran Atta, Mazhar Bashir, Mohammed Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Aaryan Madani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Adil Raza, Abdul Malik.
Dubai- Bilal Cheema, Kai Smith, Shahrukh Sheikh, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Jash Giyanani, Muhammad Farooq, Vinayak Vijayan, Nilansh Keswani.
Wicketkeeper- Bilal Cheema
Batsman- Fahad Nawaz, Osama Hassan, Ronak Panoly, Shahrukh Sheikh
Allrounders- Mohammed Irfan Ayub, Yodhin Punja, Waqas Gohar
Bowlers- Muhammad Farooq, Adil Raza, Nilansh Keswani
Captain- Mohammed Irfan Ayub
Vice-Captain- Muhammad Farooq
Both the teams will be aiming to end their ongoing campaign on a high and look to get the better of each other on Saturday. Given the form of both teams, it will be difficult to judge a clear winner of this game but we predict Dubai to eke out a narrow win on Saturday.
Note: The above ABD vs DUB Dream11 prediction, ABD vs DUB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ABD vs DUB Dream11 Team and ABD vs DUB Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.
