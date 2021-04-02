ABD Vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s, Emirates D10 League 2021 Match Preview

Abu Dhabi and Fujairah square off against each other in their upcoming Emirates D10 League match on Friday. The ABD vs FUJ live match is set to be played on Friday, April 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with the match scheduled to start at 6:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ABD vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

ABD vs FUJ live: ABD vs FUJ Dream11 match preview

Abu Dhabi have been one of the worst-performing teams in the ongoing season as the hosts head into the match following a string of poor performances. Yodhin Punja's side has lost all five of their matches and are yet to register a single win in the competition. Currently slotted at the bottom of the barrel, Abu Dhabi find themselves as the sixth and last ranked team on the points table. They will be eager to record their first win of the season but face a mammoth task at hand given the current form of the high-flying Fujairah side.

After losing their first match against Sharjah Bukhatir by a narrow 9-run margin, Fujairah have displayed their true potential and are currently on a great run in the tournament. Following the first match loss, the visitors have recorded a tremendous unbeaten run as they head into the match after following six victories in a row. Currently at the top of the table, Fujairah head into the match after amassing a 30-run victory over Dubai in their last match. The visitors start the match as undisputed favourites and are expected to cruise to yet another win on Friday.

ABD vs FUJ playing 11s (Predicted)

Abu Dhabi- Mazhar Bashir, Yodhin Punja, Ali Abid, Kamran Atta, Osama Hassan, Riyan Mohammed, Fayyaz Ahmed, Waqas Gohar, Aaryan Madani, Mohammed Irfan Ayub, Adil Raza.

Fujairah- Usman Khan, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Zahoor Khan, Yasir Kaleem, Jiju Janardhan, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Luqman Hazrat, Sanchit Sharma.

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Kamran Atta

Batsman- Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza, Waseem Muhammad

Allrounders- Waqas Gohar, Jiju Janardhan, Mohammed Irfan Ayub

Bowlers- Fayyaz Ahmed, Luqman Hazrat, Adil Raza

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Waseem Muhammad

Vice-Captain- Kamran Atta

ABD vs FUJ Match Prediction

Fujairah will be relying on Waseem Muhammad and Luqman Hazrat to help them register their seventh consecutive win on Friday. The visitors are simply unstoppable right now and are expected to register yet another win against Abu Dhabi.

Note: The above ABD vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, ABD vs FUJ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Team and ABD vs FUJ Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.