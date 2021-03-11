Abdul Razzaq Trolled Heavily By Fans For 'Pakistan Has More Talent Than India' Claim

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has shocked the cricketing fraternity by making a bold statement during a recent interview. The former Pakistani allrounder feels that his home country has produced more talented players than their Indian counterparts and also goes on to add how he believes how it is wrong of Pakistanis to compare their cricketers with the Indians.

Abdul Razzaq, who is currently the head coach of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan ahead of the PSL 2021 where the allrounder went on to share his thoughts on quite a few questions. The PSL 2021 is just around the corner and has often caught the attention of world cricket, especially after the Dale Steyn IPL comment.

As Pakistan's premier T-20 franchised based tournament nears, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach sat down for an interview where he was also asked to share his on the constant comparison between Indian team captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam.

Abdul Razzaq speaks on Babar Azam and Virat Kohli comparisons

Speaking with Cricket Pakistan, the former Pakistani cricketer went on to say that people should not compare Virat Kohli with Babar Azam. He goes on to add how fans should stop comparing Paksitani players with Indians because Pakistan has more talent. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach also mentioned that Pakistani batsmen should rather be compared to various great players in Pakistan cricket history like Inzamam ul Haq, Javed Miandad, Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Yousaf, Ijaz Ahmed, and Zaheer Abbas.

Razzaq also went on to add how both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two completely different players. The Pakistani international went on to suggest that matches between Pakistan and India should be held as it is important to have such matches to judge who is a better player. He also goes on to mention that Indian cricket fans do not compare their players with Pakistan, and the Pakistani supporters should do the same and not compare their players with Indian cricketers.

Abdul Razzaq went to speak at length about Babar Azam and recollected the time their Pakistani batter played under him at the ZTBL for five to six years. Remembering the time, the head coach of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa went on to say how he never dropped Azam from captaincy because he was a very talented batsman.

Speaking about Azam's prowess with the bat, the former Pakistani international goes on to mention how Azam is now the number one batsman and has proved himself on the big stage. He also goes on to claim that the batsman can go on to break all the records if PCB can take good care of him and look after Azam properly.

Cricket fans took to social media platform Twitter and went on to express their reactions to Abdul Razzaq's comments. Here are some of the most creative comments from Twitterati.

