Abhinav Mukund Gets Nostalgic As He Recalls His Test Debut In 2011; Read Here

India's Test opener Abhinav Mukund recalled his Test debut for India on this very day nine years ago i.e. on June 20, 2011, against the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

'Handed the absolute honor': Abhinav Mukund

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mukund had posted a batting still of him and mentioned it was on this day in 2011 that he was handed the absolute honor to become the 268th player to bat for the national squad and it is a moment that he will never forget for the rest of his life.

On this day in 2011, i was handed the absolute honour to become the 268 th player to play for the country. A moment i will never forget for the rest of my life. #bargethedoor pic.twitter.com/sccQzTTkNR — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) June 20, 2020

Nonetheless, it was not an ideal start for the southpaw as he could only manage to score 36 runs on his Test debut i.e. 11 in the first innings and 25 in the other. The Tamil Nadu cricketer has played seven Tests for India and has scored 320 runs at an average of 22.85. His last Test match was against Sri Lanka in July 2017. The left-handed batsman has played 145 first-class matches, registering 10,258 runs with 300 being his highest score.

He was also a part of the Indian squad that won the home Test series against the current No.1 Test side Australia during the 2016/17 season and as Kohli & Co. won the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a gap of four years.

Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane had captained India during that series-deciding fourth Test match at Dharamsala as regular skipper Virat Kohli was ruled out of the contest due to a shoulder injury while fielding during the previous Test match at Ranchi that had ended in a stalemate.

READ: India-China Faceoff: Suresh Raina Bats For Ban Of Chinese Products

(Image Courtesy: AP)