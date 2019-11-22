Abhinav Mukund Opens Up On Mental Health Issues, Says He Struggled During Early Years

Former Team India batsman Abhinav Mukund opened up about his mental health struggles in his column on a leading Indian media portal. Mukund shared his experience with mental health issues and how the recent exposure the issue has gotten, is a good step for cricket. Mukund made his Test debut for India in 2011 and has only played seven matches for India since then.

Abhinav Mukund: It is important to take a break

Mukund talked about his journey as an Indian batsman against England in 2011 before a terrible run-of-form struck him and got the top-order batsman out of the Indian and the Tamil Nadu side. Mukund tried to motivate himself and work hard but runs just did not come. Even the IPL auction evaded him, leaving the current Tamil Nadu captain embarrassed. He made his way to England with the hope of playing for any of the counties there but none seemed interested in availing his services. Finally, Mukund played in English Leagues where he was not even picked for matches and served as a junior team's 12th man.

From playing against England at the highest level to not even being picked in a junior league game in the country, Mukund had a very tough journey with his mental health. Unintentionally, on returning to the country, Mukund struck some form and made a comeback of sorts. Mukund currently captains Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy.

Recently cricketers like Glenn Maxwell, Will Pucovski and Nic Maddinson took breaks from cricket by citing mental health issues. Indian captain Virat Kohli also recently spoke about the issues that a cricketer can phase, referring to the tough 2014 run that he faced in England. Mukund lauded these cricketers for their courage to speak on these topics and how it has led to a conversation getting started. Mukund urged other players to not hide their issues, to not beat themselves up over not being able to perform and to take a break if they really cannot cope.

