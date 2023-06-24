IND Vs WI: Ex-India Star Attacks Indian Management For Continuing To Ignore Domestic Star

Why you're reading this: BCCI announced the India squad for the West Indies tour and made certain changes after the team's crushing loss against Australia in the WTC Final. While a few fresh faces have made their way into the international scene, a couple of players are dropped too. In the midst, former India Test player Abhinav Mukund has asked a pressing query to the selection committee without naming anyone, which is apparently seen in light with the latest snub of Sarfaraz Khan from the team India squad

Abhinav Mukund takes jibe as selectors overlook Sarfaraz Khan

Abhinav Mukund, who is known to forward his say about the happening in world cricket via social media, took to the micro-blogging site after India's squad got announced for the upcoming West Indies tour. As youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Chaudhary are added as the standby players, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Shami, and Umesh Yadav have ostensibly missed out or given rest. However, a name that has been in the scheme of things for quite some time and was expected to become a part of the tour still hasn't been shown the entry door. Sarfaraz Khan's non-inclusion has become a pressing matter and in all probability the subject of Abhinav Mukund's Tweet.

Unable to understand these selections- too many thoughts in my head to compile into a tweet. But what is the incentive for a young player to take pride in playing for his state anymore? Clearly the franchise route is a faster way to scale the grade. #INDvsWI — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) June 23, 2023

Sarfaraz Khan has been accumulating runs in the domestic circuit for a significant period now, however, the eminent national cap has remained far from imminence. The player's name was primarily in the mix during the selection stage of the Border-Gavaskar series but did not get a place. And now after months, the player has remained at a distance.

Khan had a rather dismal run in the IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals and that is being speculated as the reason behind him not progressing through the ranks. Though it is not a certainty that his performance in the IPL is the prime reason for his blackballing, but then not including a player who averages 77 in first class also raises questions.