Abhishek Singhvi Defends Virat Kohli Mocking England's Barmy Army; Lists 'classless' Acts

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday slammed former England cricketer Nick Compton for calling India's skipper Virat Kohli 'classless'. Team India on Monday displayed yet another fighting performance on a flat pitch at the Oval and secured a comprehensive 157-run victory over England. The Virat Kohli-led squad went up 2-1 in the five-match Test series, with the lats game set to be played at the Old Trafford from September 10.

Virat Kohli, known for his aggressive reaction following the fall of a wicket, came up with a unique celebration that did not please England fans and former cricketer Nick Compton. Virat Kohli celebrated the fall of wickets on Monday by gesturing like he was blowing a trumpet aimed at the Barmy Army at the Oval.

Virat Kohli's trumpet celebration soon went viral on social media and England's Barmy Army shared the picture. However, Nick Compton expressed displeasure and termed Kohli's Trumpet celebration 'classless'.

Abhishek Singhvi backs Virat Kohli's celebration

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi took to Twitter and slammed Nick Compton. Singhvi reminded England about the infamous incident of the players urinating on the pitch after winning the Ashes. England cricketers including Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Kevin Pietersen were reportedly seen indulging in the act on the Oval pitch in 2013.

English players can urinate on the pitch after winning an Ashes, get into bar fights, push players around, throw jelly beans on the wicket & tamper the ball for 10 years but Kohli having some fun with the Barmy Army is classless. #ENGvIND — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 7, 2021

It is pertinent to mention that Nick Compton has emerged out to be a staunch critic of Virat Kohli. Earlier, Nick Compton has faced backlash on social media for referring to Indian Captain Virat Kohli as the "most foul-mouthed individual". After the second Test match at Lord's on Monday, Compton rushed to Twitter to laud England Captain Joe Root, New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson, and former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar while criticising Kohli for being a "foul-mouthed individual".

Barmy Army Bids Musical Farewell To Virat Kohli During Headingley Test

During the Headingley Test, the England cricket fan club- Barmy Army gave a musical farewell in order to Virat Kohli in order to mock the Indian skipper when he was cheaply dismissed by veteran pacer James Anderson. When Virat Kohli was going back to the pavilion when after getting out, the Barmy Army bid adieu to Kohli as they sang 'Cheerio'. In fact, the Barmy Army also posted a video on their Twitter handle.

Another instance of disregard was caught on camera when Champaign bottle corks were thrown at KL Rahul when he was fielding at the 3rd man position during the Lord's Test.

