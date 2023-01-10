Abhishek Singhvi Explains Issues With Team India's Selection In 1st ODI Against Sri Lanka

Senior Supreme Court advocate and Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi has explained why he believes Team India are not selecting players on the basis of form. He seemed perplexed after star wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was dropped from the squad despite scoring a double hundred against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI, a match which they won by a staggering margin of 227 runs.

'Ishan Kishan being dropped is a disaster': Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Taking to Twitter, Abhishek Manu Singhvi wrote, "Ishan Kishan dropped after making an ODI double century is a disaster. Not like others are breaking down the door. Ishan was responsible for winning one match in a series that they embarrassingly lost to Naagins. No SKY too. We aren't picking on form."

Ishan Kishan dropped after making an ODI double century is a disaster. Not like others are breaking down the door, Ishan was responsible for winning one match in a series that they embarrassingly lost to Naagins. No SKY too. We aren't picking on form. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 10, 2023

Even though Kishan has primarily been seen as an explosive T20I batsman, he has shown his ability to perform in the ODI format as well. In the one opportunity that the 24-year-old received in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh last month, he scored a whopping 210 runs off just 131 deliveries before being dismissed by Taskin Ahmed.

His sublime knock included 24 fours and a staggering 10 sixes. Considering that the third ODI was the only match that the Men in Blue managed to beat Bangladesh in, it only suggests that Kishan is a match-winner. With that in mind, it remains to be seen if he would receive any opportunity to bat in the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka ODI series.

However, it is pertinent to note that fellow opener Shubman Gill also has been outstanding with the bat recently, a point Rohit Sharma alluded to while giving his rationale behind the team selection. "Gill has got a lot of runs in the last few games, and so has Ishan. I am not going to take anything away from him (Ishan). He's been wonderful for us, got a double hundred. And, I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement," said the hitman.

While Kishan smacked a double hundred in the one opportunity he received, Gill has shown remarkable consistency over a number of games. In his 13 innings, Gill has scored 687 runs at an outstanding average of more than 57. And he has also got all these runs at a strike rate of 99.

India vs Sri Lanka playing 11 for first ODI

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka