Abhishek Singhvi Mocks Bangladesh's 'Naagin Celebrations' after T20 WC Loss To Scotland

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Monday took a dig at Bangladesh Cricket Team after Scotland defeated Mahmudallah & Co. in their T20 World Cup opener. Scotland defeated Bangladesh by six runs as the Tigers failed to chase down the target of 141 runs.

Scotland all-rounder Chris Greaves put up a great performance against Bangladesh in their opening game of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. The 31-year-old first scored an impressive 45 off 28 balls and then picked up two crucial wickets with the ball.

Following Bangladesh's defeat, Abhishek Singhvi took to his Twitter handle and reminded Bangladesh of their infamous early celebration and Naagin dance. Singhvi further wrote that Scotland Cricket Team borrowed "Pied Piper's instrument to tame the beast".

It seems that Bangladeshis naagin danced too soon but the Scot's borrowed Pied Piper's instrument to tame the beast. #WorldT20 — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 18, 2021

Bangladesh's early celebration & Naagin dance

During the 2016 T20 World Cup, India was hosting Bangladesh in a crucial group match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium and had managed to register a below-par score of 146 for 7 after being asked to bat first. During the chase, Bangladesh got off to a good start, courtesy of Tamim Iqbal’s patient 35 from 32 balls.

The equation came down to the Bangaldesh requiring 11 runs needed from 6 balls and all-rounder Hardik Pandya was bowling the final over. Mahmudullah was on strike, with Mushfiqur Rahim at the other end. They were backing themselves to finish the job and help Bangladesh win their first match against India in the shortest format of the game.

Mahmudullah took a single from the first ball before Mushfiqur dispatched Hardik for a couple of boundaries to bring the equation down to 2 runs from 3 balls. With Bangladesh yet to win, Rahim had started celebrating. However, what followed next was a masterclass from India.

Hardik Pandya picked up back-to-back wickets and MS Dhoni's brilliant match awareness in the final ball of the game helped India win the contest.

Bangladesh's 'naagin dance' celebration created a buzz during the Nidahas Trophy. Bangladesh cricket team’s 'naagin dance' celebration, which they performed after beating Sri Lanka in the last league game of the Nidahas Trophy, came back to haunt them after Team India's wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik’s late heroics handed India a thrilling four-wicket win in the last ball of the game. After Dinesh Karthik hit the winning six, the crowd was seen imitating the 'naagin' dance celebration to taunt the Bangladesh team.

