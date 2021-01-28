Abu Dhabi T10 Bulls Vs Tigers Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview, Top Players

The Delhi Bulls and the Bangla Tigers will meet in the third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. The Bulls vs Tigers match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on January 28, 2021. Here are the Bulls vs Tigers live streaming details, Bulls vs Tigers squads, how to watch the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Abu Dhabi T10: Bulls vs Tigers preview

The Abu Dhabi T10 League enjoys a massive fan following across the globe due to its high-octane cricket matches. The upcoming edition of the competition is slated to commence from January 28, and the Delhi Bulls and the Bangla Tigers will feature in the final match of the opening day. A victory in their very first will give the teams immense confidence going into the tournament, and both the participating sides would be eying to get off the mark on the points table with a thumping win.

The Bulls had a dismal season last year, and they could only manage to score two victories in the season. However, they have introduced several changes in their think tank ahead of the upcoming season, and the side will look to change their fortunes under their new captain, Dwayne Bravo. Tigers fared better comparatively, but they also failed to make it to the final of the league.

Abu Dhabi T10: Bulls vs Tigers squads

Delhi Bulls: Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young

Bangla Tigers: Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Johnson Charles, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Andre Fletcher, Mahedi Hasan, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Irfan, Karim Janat, Aryan Lakra, Tom Moores, Chirag Suri, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David Wiese

Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live in India: Bulls vs Tigers live streaming details

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the encounter on the Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels. The Bulls vs Tigers live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Bulls vs Tigers live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the competition, as well as the participating teams.

Abu Dhabi T10: Bulls vs Tigers pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Abu Dhabi is known to offer assistance to the batsmen. However, the conditions will assist the bowlers, and an even contest between bat and bowl is on the cards. As for the weather, AccuWeather predicts clear skies during the fixture. With there being no chances of rain, an uninterrupted clash is expected. The temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: Delhi Bulls Twitter

