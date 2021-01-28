Abu Dhabi T10 Devils Vs Gladiators Live Stream, Abu Dhabi Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Pune Devils will take on the Deccan Gladiators in the second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. The Devils vs Gladiators match is scheduled to begin at 7:45 pm IST (6:15 pm local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on January 28, 2021. Here are the Devils vs Gladiators live streaming details, how to watch the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

The #AbuDhabiT10 is BACK! 💥



Catch the breathtaking action featuring some of the world's biggest cricket stars from the 2⃣8⃣th January to the 6⃣th February at Zayed Cricket Stadium 🙌🏏#InAbuDhabi #T10cricket pic.twitter.com/D2nmNV3Z5o — T10 League (@T10League) January 13, 2021

Also Read | Will Virat Kohli And Co. Warmup For Tour To England In July By Taking On 'India A' Team?

Abu Dhabi T10: Devils vs Gladiators preview

The Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, earlier scheduled to be played from November 18-29, will now get underway from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Karnataka Tuskers, rechristened as the Pune Devils, will take on the Deccan Gladiators in the second match of the 2021 season. Both the Group 'B' teams will be vying for their first titles at the T10 League. The Deccan Gladiators came achingly close to the trophy in the 2019 edition but lost to the Maratha Arabians by 8 wickets.

Both teams have power-packed rosters, with the Devils boasting a lineup consisting of Mohammad Amir, Sam Billings, Thisara Perera and Hardus Viljoen, while the Gladiators have Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Imran Tahir.

Abu Dhabi T10: Devils vs Gladiators squads

Pune Devils: Waheed Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Vriitya Aravind, Sam Billings, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain, Chamara Kapugedera, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Dinesh Kumar, Kennar Lewis, Ajantha Mendis, Thisara Perera, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Wisniewski.

Deccan Gladiators: Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron Summers.

Also Read | Nathan Lyon Wins Hearts With Response To Ajinkya Rahane's Sporting Gesture For Him

Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live in India: Devils vs Gladiators live streaming details

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021's Devils vs Gladiators match will be televised live in India on the Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels. Fans can also watch a live stream of the game on the SonyLIV app and website. The Devils vs Gladiators live scores and updates can be found on the T10 League Twitter handle and website as well as on the social media pages of the participating teams.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi T10: Shahid Afridi Shockingly 'Denied' UAE Visa, To Miss Qalandars' 1st Match

Abu Dhabi T10: Devils vs Gladiators pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain at any time during the game today. The 40% humidity and lack of cloud cover forecast for the game will not be of much help to bowlers on a ground that is already more batting friendly. The average 1st innings score for T20 games at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is 157, with wins slipt almost equally between teams batting first and chasing.

Also Read | Hanuma Vihari Reveals Funny Secret About Historic Partnership With R Ashwin In SCG Test

Image Credits: T10 League Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.