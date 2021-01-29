Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Arabians Vs Bulls Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Team News

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 season is all set to continue with Match No.5 on Friday, January 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The upcoming match will see the Maratha Arabians taking on the Delhi Bulls team. Their 10-over affair is slated to commence from 7:45 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the Arabians vs Bulls timing details, how to watch Arabians vs Bulls live in India and where to catch Arabians vs Bulls live scores.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 live: Tournament preview ahead of Arabians vs Bulls

The ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 season premiered on January 28 and will conclude on February 6. The fourth edition of the tournament will feature 29 matches. A total of eight teams are divided into two groups and they will face each other in a round-robin format before competing in the Super League and the playoffs.

The upcoming game between the Arabians and Bulls is the second match for both teams in this year’s competition. While Maratha Arabians defeated Northern Warriors in their first game by five wickets, Delhi Bulls trumped over the Bangla Tigers with more than an over to spare. Here is a look at some details regarding Match Day 2 of the tournament.

Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live: Arabians vs Bulls live streaming details

The Arabians vs Bulls live streaming will be available for television audiences in India on the Sony Sports Network. Moreover, fans can also access the Arabians vs Bulls live streaming in India by logging in on the SonyLIV app and website. For Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live updates and Arabians vs Bulls live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of T10 League. As per the schedule, the Arabians vs Bulls timing is 7:45 PM IST.

Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live: Weather prediction ahead of Arabians vs Bulls

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 25 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live: Pitch report ahead of Arabians vs Bulls

The pitch is known to be conducive for batsmen as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 120 in the three matches this season. The captain winning the toss is likely to field first, considering the chasing teams have won all three matches played here in the ongoing tournament.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Arabians vs Bulls squads

Here is a look at the Arabians vs Bulls squads for the upcoming match.

Arabians vs Bulls: Arabians squad

Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Shakoor (w), Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Ishan Malhotra, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Muktar Ali, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Pravin Tambe, Shoaib Malik, Taskin Ahmed, Amjad Gul Khan, Syed Haider Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Ravinderpal Singh and Maroof Merchant.

Arabians vs Bulls: Bulls squad

Evin Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Adam Lyth, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Kashif Daud, Amad Butt, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Waqas Maqsood, Tom Abell, Nyeem Young, Waqar Salamkheil, Shiraz Ahmed and Khalid Shah.

Image source: T10 League Twitter

