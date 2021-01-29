Abu Dhabi T10 League Devils Vs Qalandars Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Pune Devils will take on the Qalandars in the fourth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The Devils vs Qalandars match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on January 29, 2021. Here are the Devils vs Qalandars live streaming details, how to watch Devils vs Qalandars live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Devils vs Qalandars preview

The Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, earlier scheduled to be played from November 18-29, will now get underway from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Karnataka Tuskers, now the Pune Devils, will take on the Qalandars in their second game of the league on Friday. The Devils will come into this game having won their first Abu Dhabi T10 League match against the Deccan Gladiators.

The Devils chased down the Gladiators' total of 104 with 4 balls remaining courtesy of Kennar Lewis's scintillating 57* off 28. They are now at the top of the Group A table with 2 points. On the other hand, this will be the first game of the tournament for the Qalandars, who will hope for a winning start to their campaign.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Devils vs Qalandars squads

Pune Devils: Waheed Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Vriitya Aravind, Sam Billings, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain, Chamara Kapugedera, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Dinesh Kumar, Kennar Lewis, Ajantha Mendis, Thisara Perera, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Wisniewski

Qalandars: Shahid Afridi, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Ahmad Daniyal, Sohail Akhtar, Sharjeel Khan, Sultan Ahmad, Fayyaz Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammed Taha, Khurshid Anwar, Ben Dunk

Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live in India: Devils vs Qalandars live streaming details

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021's Devils vs Qalandars match will be televised live in India on the Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels. Fans can also watch a live stream of the game on the SonyLIV app and website. The Devils vs Qalandars live scores and updates can be found on the T10 League Twitter handle and website as well as on the social media pages of the participating teams.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Devils vs Qalandars pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain at any time during the game today. The 33% humidity and lack of cloud cover forecast for the game will not be of much help to bowlers on a ground that has seen an average of 3 wickets per innings this tournament. The average 1st innings score for the three Abu Dhabi T10 games that have taken place at the stadium so far is 119. Teams chasing have won all three matches so far.

