Abu Dhabi T10 Live Streaming Rights For South Asia, USA And Australia Won By Eros Now

While the Dream11 IPL 2021 is still a couple of months away, fans will be treated to some dose of entertaining T10 action with the upcoming cricket activity in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi T10 action is all set to get underway from January 28 to February 6 with the schedule made official recently.

Also Read: India Vs Australia 4th Test: Hosts' Old '33' Curse That Might Make Them LOSE In Brisbane

A look at Abu Dhabi T10 schedule

Coming to the Abu Dhabi T10 schedule, a total of 8 teams will be fighting it out for the trophy. All 8 teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. Group A will feature Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors, Bangla Tigers, and Delhi Bulls, while Group B comprises of Deccan Qalandars, Team Abu Dhabi, The Gladiators, and Pune Devils.

Also Read: Wasim Jaffer Trolls Steve Smith With Filmy Meme After Rohit Sharma Mocks Batsman On Day 4

Each team will play three matches in the league stage before playing against teams from the other group in the Super League. The top two teams will play against each other in the Qualifier to book a place in the final, while the third and fourth-ranked teams will face each other in Eliminator 1. Similarly, the runner-up in the Qualifier will meet the winner of Eliminator 1 in Eliminator 2 for a place in the final.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Check out the schedule for this seasons's #AbuDhabiT10!



2⃣8⃣th January - 6⃣th February - mark your calendars 📅



It's going to be bigger, faster and stronger than ever before 🔥🏏 #InAbuDhabi #T10cricket pic.twitter.com/xTUwTfNv8i — T10 League (@T10League) January 14, 2021

Details about Abu Dhabi T10 live streaming

Following the details regarding Abu Dhabi T10 schedule, let's take a look at where to watch Abu Dhabi T10 live streaming. According to a report by Insidesports, Eros Now recently announced a streaming partnership with Abu Dhabi T10 League. As part of the multi-year deal, Eros Now will live stream the tournament in countries like Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, USA and Canada.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj Shines With Maiden 5-wicket Haul In Test Cricket, Gets Emotional: WATCH

Other than this Eros Now has also agreed to sponsor Team Abu Dhabi. According to the report Eros Now aims to create a deeper connection with its subscribers in the Middle East and 12 significant international markets that widely follow Indian content and cricket by live-streaming the entire cricket tournament that features some of the best international players. All 12 countries can access all the LIVE games and highlights of Abu Dhabi T10 at no additional charge.

Also Read: Steve Smith Shatters MASSIVE All-time Sachin Tendulkar Record After Fifty In Brisbane Test

Abu Dhabi T10 squads 2021

Some of the top players will be competing in the upcoming tournament with the likes of Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Shoaib Malik, and Shahid Afridi all set to make an appearance in the competition. Here's a look at the Abu Dhabi T10 squads 2021:

Bangla Tigers

The collective noun for a group of Tigers is an 'ambush'... 👊🐅



Will they surprise their opponents and take home the #AbuDhabiT10 trophy? 🤔🏆 pic.twitter.com/rbltJCeic9 — T10 League (@T10League) December 23, 2020

Deccan Gladiators

Can Sunil Narine spin his side to victory?



Here's the Deccan Gladiators Squad in full! #AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/IDMObel72M — T10 League (@T10League) December 23, 2020

Delhi Bulls

DJ Bravo will lead out Delhi Bulls at the #AbuDhabiT10! 🙌



Here is their squad in full 👀 pic.twitter.com/e4nb9OS3Mo — T10 League (@T10League) December 23, 2020

Maratha Arabians

Shoaib Malik is ready for action, and so are his Maratha Arabians teammates! 👏



Can he lead them to victory in the #AbuDhabiT10? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VDRtbkzCvt — T10 League (@T10League) December 23, 2020

Northern Warriors

Dre Russ and his Northern Warriors are prepared for battle ⚔️ #AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/qezVyy3dYu — T10 League (@T10League) December 23, 2020

Pune Devils

Qalandars

Introducing the Qalandars Squad for the #AbuDhabiT10! 🔥



Which player are you most excited to see in action at Zayed Cricket Stadium? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3qZcsj3bDT — T10 League (@T10League) December 23, 2020

Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi is all set 👊 #AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/8WEZnAMhqA — T10 League (@T10League) December 23, 2020

Image: T10 League / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.