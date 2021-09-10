The CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Hamid Shinwari expressed his disappointment over the possible cancellation of the one-off Test match between Australia and Afghanistan, which is scheduled to be played on November 27. Shinwari expressed his and the board’s thoughts in an announcement by the ACB on Friday after Cricket Australia’s firm stance of Australia pulling out of the Test match against Afghanistan if the country does not allow women to play cricket under the Taliban rule.

It was earlier declared by an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan spokesperson that women’s cricket won’t be supported under the current government. As per ANI, while elucidating his thoughts in an official statement, ACB CEO Shinwari said,

"It was with shock and immense disappointment that the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) received the sudden and unexpected news from Cricket Australia of the potential cancellation of the Australia Afghanistan Cricket Test Match scheduled for November 27. We believe there is an alternative to canceling this significant, history-making, Test match.

We accept that Cricket Australia (CA) sees cricket as a sport for all and we support the game unequivocally for women at every level'. We understand, too, why 'if recent media reports that women's cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated', CA might believe they have no alternative but to refuse to host the scheduled Test."

While speaking about the initial days of women’s cricket in other Asian countries like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, he added,

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as of August 2021 is our new government and has appointed an interim cabinet. The whole country is in flux and transition while the new government sets its policies and priorities. The development of women's cricket has been slow in Afghanistan, just as it was for other more traditional cultures: India in the 1970s; in Pakistan in the 1990s when women's cricket was at first declared illegal and players had death threats; in Sri Lanka in the late 1990s; and in Bangladesh not until the early 2000s.

"Nonetheless, there has been a quiet but significant development of women's cricket over the past 10 years in girls-only schools where cricket is an integral part of the health education process. Since the ACB joined the International Cricket Council (ICC) and through our fast growth through an affiliate, associate, and full membership, the ICC has been aware of our cultural and religious environment. It has taken a balanced, diplomatic, sensitive, and considerate approach as we have worked to develop every aspect of the game of cricket in our country despite the situations we have faced."

"The ACB is powerless to change the culture and religious environment of Afghanistan": ACB CEO

Citing the reason that women’s cricket in Afghanistan wasn’t supported even during the Karzai and Ghani governments over the last 20 years, Shinwari said,

"We believe that the ICC has had the forethought to recognize and accept that we have been doing all we can to grow cricket in the traditional cultural, religious and changing political environments of our country. The alternative to cancellation of the Test match would be for CA to take the same approach as the ICC. A considered, balanced, 'cricket diplomacy' would be far more productive for Afghanistan and for cricket than a sudden 'knee jerk' reaction.

"CA need to know that the comments of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan spokesperson regarding women's participation in cricket are not substantially different from the ACB's cultural and religious environment during the Karzai and Ghani governments over the last 20 years. We believe that the ICC is fully aware of this, although it seems CA is not.

"The ACB is powerless to change the culture and religious environment of Afghanistan. If the CA decides to cancel the Test match and isolate the Afghan men's national team, it will have no impact upon those cultural and religious values as they stand. The spokesman for the government has unequivocally stated this.

"We are concerned that, if other countries' cricket administrators follow CA, then Afghan cricket will be alienated from the cricket world, the development of cricket in our country will be stalled, and, even more concerning, cricket may cease to exist in Afghanistan. Afghanistan's young people see the national cricket team as heroes. The national players unite our country and build peace and pride."

In the conclusion of the statement, Shinwari added that hosting the Test match would have been a treasure for the millions of young people in the country. He further insisted that the Test match would build relationships rather than shutting minds. He requested the CA and the whole cricketing world to keep the door open for Afghanistan and to walk with the country without isolating and avoid penalizing the board for the cultural and religious environment of the nation.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)