ACCA Vs ALV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

Amigos CC Ansiao is all set to take on Alvalade CC in the ECS T10 Cartaxo which will be played on Wednesday, September 23. The live streaming will begin at 5 pm IST and the matches will be played at Cartaxo Cricket Ground. Here is a look at our ACCA vs ALV Dream11 prediction, ACCA vs ALV match prediction, ACCA vs ALV Dream11 team and the probable ACCA vs ALV playing 11. The ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: Andre Russell Smashes Camera Glass In Kolkata Nets Ahead Of Mumbai Game; Watch Video

ACCA vs ALV live: ACCA vs ALV Dream11 prediction and preview

Speaking about the ACCA vs ALV live match, ACCA are currently third on the points table and enter this match after beating Royal Lisbon CC by 29 runs in their previous encounter. For ACCA, Andrew WInter did the job with the bat and ball with a fine entertaining knock of 61 runs and then picking up two wickets. Raghu Raghu also chipped with two wickets to help the side to victory.

Also Read: ECS T10 Cartaxo ACCA Vs ALV Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

On the other hand, ALV has one win so far and will be looking to pick up all the points on offer and make a move on the points table. A great is on cards and both the teams will be fielding their best players in the ACCA vs ALV dream11 team to give their fans a match to remember.

Also Read: ECS T10 Cartaxo ROS Vs OEI Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ACCA vs ALV Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ACCA vs ALV Dream11 team

ACCA vs ALV Dream11 prediction: ACCA vs ALV playing 11: ACCA squad

Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Greeted With Folded Hands By Yashasvi Jaiswal, Twitter Lauds 'Captain Cool'

ACCA vs ALV Dream11 prediction: ACCA vs ALV playing 11: ALV squad

Rana Saad Javed Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Davinder Singh, andGursewak Singh Gavy, Amit Datta, Arslan Nawaz, Rao Muhammad Imran, Kazim Ahmad, Amir Dar, Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Zohaib Sarwar, Gagan preet Singh, Parveen Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman, Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Waqar Sarfaraz and Waqas Jahangir.

ACCA vs ALV Dream11 prediction: Top picks from the ACCA vs ALV Dream11 team

K Ahmad

J Khan

J Zinkus

ACCA vs ALV live: ACCA vs ALV Dream11 team

ACCA vs ALV match prediction

As per our ACCA vs ALV match prediction, ALV are favourites to win the match

Note: The ACCA vs ALV Dream11 prediction, ACCA vs ALV top picks and ACCA vs ALV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ACCA vs ALV match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: FanCode