ACCB Vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, & Other Updates

Match 7 and 8 of the FanCode ECS T10 Romania will be held on July 13 between ACCB and Bucharest Gladiators. The doubleheader will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Club Ground in Romania. The first encounter between table-topper ACCB and bottom-ranked BUG is slated to begin at 3:30 pm IST, while the second match is scheduled to commence at 5:30 pm IST.

ACCB Key Players and projected XI:

Key Players: Gohar Manan, Abdul Asif, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh.

Projected XI: Sukhbinder Singh (captain), Sami Ullah, Anandha Karthikeyan, Asad Abbas (wk), Isfahan Doekhie, Saeed Ullah, Rahim Gul, Abdul Asif, Harpreet Singh, Gohar Manan, Denis Guluna.

BUG Key Players and projected XI:

Key Players: Moiz Muhammad, Pavel Florin, Imran Haider, Patras Masih, Cosmin Zavoiu.

Projected XI: Cosmin Zavoiu (captain), Imran Haider (wk), Pavel Florin, Muhammad Moiz, Binod Nepali, Zameer Mushtaq, Patras Masih, Shalitha Prabath, Manmeet Koli, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Mihai Achim.

How both teams have fared in their previous matches?

ACCB Last Five Matches: W W (Avg Score For 150, Avg Score Against 113)

BUG Last Five Matches: L L (Avg Score For 82, Avg Score Against 138)

ACCB predicted to win both matches

ACCB is predicted to win both contests comfortably. ACCB has won both its matches in the tournament so far, standing on top of the table with 4 points. Meanwhile, BUG is yet to register a win in the European T10 competition, having lost both their matches so far and standing second-last on the table. ACCB won their last two matches against bottom-ranked Baneasa on July 12. The Sukhbinder Singh-led side beat Baneasa by 9 wickets in the first match and by 44 runs in the second. Bucharest Gladiators suffered two consecutive defeats at the hands of United on the same day, losing the first game by 47 runs and second by 64 runs.

Weather and pitch report:

The weather department has forecasted the temperature to be somewhere around 32 degrees Celcius throughout the day with no rain expected during the game.

The surface at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Club Ground is expected to be batting friendly in both innings with some assistance for spinners if they bowl in tight lengths. The pitch is unlikely to provide any help to pacers, who will have to grind hard to fetch wickets.

Disclaimer: The ACCB vs BUG Dream11 match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The report's assessment and predictions do not guarantee positive results.

(Image and inputs: ecn.cricket)