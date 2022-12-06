'Achar Bechne Aaye The': Ex-Pakistan Player Slams Team After Humiliating Loss Vs England

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has slammed the Men in Green after they suffered a humiliating defeat in Rawalpindi against England in the first Test, on what seemed to be a 'dead' pitch. Despite their squad being hit by several virus cases, England went on to register a dominating 74-run victory by dismissing all 20 of the Pakistani batsmen over the two innings.

'No progress, same conversation happens everyday': Kaneria on Pakistan

Danish Kaneria ridiculed the Pakistan cricket team and their captain Babar Azam for the side's poor performance against England in the first Test. While speaking via his YouTube handle, he said, "Now our management will talk. Babar Azam and the PCB chief will say 'England played well and we should learn from them.' It's already too late to learn."

Kaneria's brutal analysis of Pakistan's performance was far from over as he went on to add how the team will now justify their result by stating that they did not have star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the squad. "They might blame Shaheen Afridi’s absence for the loss. If he’s not available, then dusre achar bechne aaye thhe? (Did the others come to sell pickles?) Where are the planning and strategy," added the former Pakistan spinner.

The 41-year-old also went on to add that the team will discuss how they should learn from the England team but they will never actually learn. "We only talk about the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. The same discussion continues throughout the entire day. Pakistan were clueless. Babar Azam should learn from Ben Stokes’ captaincy. Their team doesn’t fear loss, but ours does."

Stokes produced a masterclass in his captaincy as he took the bold decision of declaring in their second innings even though there was a possibility that Pakistan could have gotten to the target. After England decided to declare, Pakistan just required 342 runs to win on a batting-friendly pitch. However, as a result of some exceptional bowling from James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who picked up four wickets each, Pakistan were dismissed for just 268 runs, thereby giving England a win by 74 runs.