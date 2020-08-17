ACW Vs VIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Vienna Live

Austria Cricket Club Wien (ACW) will take on Vienna Afghan Cricket Club (VIA) in the 4th league match of the ECS T10 Vienna tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Monday, August 17 at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ACW vs VIA Dream11 prediction, ACW vs VIA Dream11 team and ACW vs VIA Dream11 top picks.

ACW vs VIA Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams will be playing their second match of the day in this encounter. VIA won their opening match against ICV by 5 runs. For VIA, Noor Ahmedzai was their best player on the pitch scoring a stellar half-century after openers K Malyar and K Shigiwal gave the team a fine start. Once again, VIA will be banking on these three stars to deliver a good performance against ACW. On the other hand, ACW had a poor start to their campaign having lost their opening match to Pakistan CC. Chasing 137 runs for victory, ACW were stopped at 82/5, losing the match by 54 runs. Iqbal Hossain was the top scorer for ACW with 29 runs.

ACW vs VIA Dream11 prediction: Squads for ACW vs VIA Dream11 team

ACW vs VIA Dream11 prediction: ACW squad

Taqui Rezai, Navin Wijesekera, Hassan Ashfaq, Kanth Chopra, Amit Parihar, Lakmal Kasthuri, Prannav Khanna, Farhan Mohideen, Iqbal Hossain, Satyam Subhash, Chetan Khanna, Jamil Bahramkhil, Ali Rahmani, Sharan Gill, Sarfaraz Zadran, Farhan Mohideen, Rakib Islam, Sukhjinder Parmar

ACW vs VIA Dream11 prediction: VIA squad

Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Zain Mohamad, Baseer Khan, Ishak Safi, Aziz Khaksar, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Sahel Zadran

ACW vs VIA Dream11 top picks

Hassan Ashfaq

Razmal Shigiwal

Noor Ahmadzai

Lakhmal Kasthuri

ACW vs VIA Dream11 team

ACW vs VIA Dream11 prediction

As per our ACW vs VIA Dream11 prediction, VIA will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The ACW vs VIA Dream11 prediction, ACW vs VIA Dream11 top picks and ACW vs VIA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ACW vs VIA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: European Cricket