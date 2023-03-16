Adam Gilchrist Confirms He's Not The Richest Cricketer, Says 'do Your Research'

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist was named the richest cricketer in the world by multiple media reports. The reports claimed that Gilchrist is the world's richest cricket in 2023 with an estimated net worth of $380 million. He was further followed by Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. Now among all the claims, Adam Gilchrist has come up with a tweet on the same issue.

Adam Gilchrist said that the list features a mistaken identity and also advised the media organizations to do deep research before publishing any lists. The former Aussie wicketkeeper said, "A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate."

Adam Gilchrist comes up with a clarification

A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate 😂 #doyourresearch #fakenews #yasafesachin https://t.co/fZi1AotQjq — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 15, 2023

It was earlier reported that the man who is being named as Adam Gilchrist in the list is not the Australian cricketer but it is the founder of F45 Training, a fitness company based out of Texas, United States.

Who is Adam Gilchrist F45 Training owner?

Adam Gilchrist is the owner and founder of F45 Training, a fitness company based in Texas, United States. Gilchrist is a serial entrepreneur who has 20 years of experience in marketing, franchising, and product development. Gilchrist co-founded the business and held the positions of co-CEO from 2014 to 2019 and CEO from 2019 to July 24, 2022.