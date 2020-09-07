Adam Gilchrist Comically Laughs At Shane Warne's Mind Games In 2005 Test Vs NZ: Watch

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest leg-spinners of all time. The 145-Test veteran collected 708 wickets in the longest format of the game during his 15-year journey with Australian cricket. Apart from puzzling batsmen with his leg-spin brilliance, Shane Warne was also a cunning tactician who often outperformed his opponents in mind games.

Adam Gilchrist laughs as Shane Warne outwits Craig McMillan: A throwback to 2005

Under the leadership of Ricky Ponting, Australian team toured New Zealand for a three-match Trans-Tasman Trophy Test series in 2005. During the second New Zealand innings of the opening Test match at Christchurch, Shane Warne was bowling back-to-back leg stump full tosses to Kiwi batsman Craig McMillan. However, instead of putting those offerings for a boundary on the leg side, McMillan kept blocking them with his leg, much to the amusement of Adam Gilchrist behind the stumps.

Immediately after Adam Gilchrist and other slip fielders laughed out the loudest, Shane Warne bowled even wider outside the leg stump next up. Caught in two minds, Craig McMillan tried to nudge the ball away, only to hand close-in fielder Simon Katich the easiest of catches. The wicket invoked much celebration from Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne and captain Ricky Ponting while the batsman, still in disbelief, kept walking back to the pavilion.

Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne cunningly team up against New Zealand’s Craig McMillan, watch video

Mind games....



Test cricket is all about the mental challenge @ShaneWarne with one of the best (and funniest) examples of mentally challenging a batsmen, an over of cunning planning and execution



The Gilchrist laugh 🤣



Classic stuff!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TtZ8Rdj1CK — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) September 7, 2020

Shane Warne took 5-39 in the innings while his teammate Jason Gillespie took 3-38. Ricky Ponting and co. eventually ended up winning the Test match by 9 wickets. Despite Shane Warne’s brilliance, it was Adam Gilchrist who was named as ‘Player of the Match’ for his attacking 121 off just 126 balls during Australia’s first innings.

Ricky Ponting and Simon Katich in IPL 2020

Among members of that Australian unit, Ricky Ponting and Simon Katich are currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The two cricketers are head coaches of their respective franchises. While Ricky Ponting is the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Katich is collaborating with active Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). On the other hand, Shane Warne will be brand ambassador for the Rajasthan Royals in the competition.

Image source: cricket.com.au