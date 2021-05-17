Adam Gilchrist Reacts To Bancroft's Ball-tempering Remark, Puts Onus On Cricket Australia

Australia's former wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist has lashed out at Cricket Australia for not doing a proper investigation in the Sandpaper scandal. Adam Gilchrist's remarks came at a time when Cameron Bancroft made some startling revelations on the ball-tampering row which took place in 2008 in Cape Town.

Sharing his views on the recent revelations by Cameron Bancroft on SEN's Gilly and Goss podcast, as reported by Fox Sports, Adam Gilchrist said that some people have stored it away and they will pull the trigger when the right time will come, adding that it will pop-out forever be it in someone's book or an ad hoc interview. "It will linger forever, whether it is someone's book or an ad hoc interview. Eventually, I think names will be named. I think there are some people who have it stored away and are ready to pull the trigger when the time is right," said Gilchrist.

Adam Gilchrist Terms Cricket Australia Responsible

Lashing out at Cricket Australia, the 49-year-old veteran Aussie wicket-keeper said, "I think Cricket Australia are responsible for why this will be continually asked. When they did their investigation at the time they had Patty Howard the high-performance general manager, Iain Roy was the integrity officer. They went there and did this very quick review of that isolated incident and perhaps no one in the team knew. Perhaps Cam (Bancroft) did grab the sandpaper on his own accord and walked out there and did not tell anyone."

"There was an opportunity for CA if they were going to make such a strong statement they needed to do a more thorough investigation to work out where the root of the problem was," added Gilchrist.

Veteran Australia's wicket-keeper batsman also outlined that it would be naive to think that only Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft were aware of the situation. "Anyone would be naive to think people were not aware of what was going on about ball maintenance. I don't think Cricket Australia wanted to go there. They did not want to go any deeper than that superficial example of ball-tampering. They did not investigate to see whether it was systemic had it been going on and on and on. Around the cricketing globe, it was widely accepted a lot of teams were doing it," Gilchrist concluded.

Cameroon Bancroft's big claims on Sandpaper scandal

On May 15, Cameroon Bancroft during an interview with The Guardian made a sensational claim on the two-year-old infamous ball-tampering incident in Cape Town. On being asked if players, other than those sanctioned, were aware of the plan, Bancroft said, "Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory. I guess one thing I learnt through the journey and being responsible is that’s where the buck stops [with Bancroft himself]. Had I had better awareness I would have made a much better decision."

In 2018, Bancroft was caught on TV cameras while using sandpaper on the ball during the second innings of the game. Following that the then captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner, and, Cameron Bancroft were accused of tampering with the cricket ball, and they were temporarily suspended from international cricket.

(Image Credits: AP/Adam Gilchrist/Instagram)