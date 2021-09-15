Adam Gilchrist States His Pick For Tim Paine's Successor As Australia's Test Captain

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist reckoned that Pat Cummins is the apt candidate to succeed Tim Paine as the skipper of the national Test team. Paine took over from Steve Smith as the Aussie skipper after the shambolic ball-tampering scandal back in March 2018 at the Newlands. Since then, Paine has seen a lot of ups and downs in his Test sojourn.

Paine, set to turn 37 by the end of this year, is pretty much at the fag end of his career. At such a stage when the keeper-batter may hang his boots at any time, Gilchrist believes that Cummins has the leadership attributes to take Australian cricket forward.

Adam Gilchrist lauds Pat Cummins backs him to lead Australia cricket someday

“Pat Cummins is literally the type of leader that Australian cricket admires, and the players acknowledge and respect. I think he is the leader by way of being at the top of the pack to assume that position,” Gilchrist was quoted as saying to SEN.

“Be it the first Test at the Gabba, the first Test of the next summer or whenever the next Test cricket is after this summer, whenever Tim Paine does finish up. It is inevitably getting closer, the changing of the guard at the top, and I think Pat is the gentleman that’s positioned highest in readiness to take over,” he stated.

Over the years, Australian captains have mostly been wicketkeepers and batters. Back in 1956, Ray Lindwall was the last speedster to lead the Aussies at the highest level. But as per Gilchrist, Cummins’ future shouldn’t be determined by history.

“For a certain individual, I don’t think anyone should be pigeonholed. For me personally, I don’t think I would have made a great fist of being full-time captain,” Gilchrist added.

Cummins made his Test debut for Australia way back in 2011 and picked up a six-wicket haul in the second innings against South Africa. The performance also fetched him the Player of the Match award. However, injuries kept pushing him back in his career.

But he made a comeback and is Australia’s key bowler in Test cricket. In 34 Tests, Cummins has picked up 164 wickets with 12 five fifers and one 10-fer. Having scored two fifties, Cummins also knows the art of scoring useful runs down the order.

Image: AP/ Facebook @Adam Gilchrist