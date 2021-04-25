Adam Gilchrist Wonders If IPL Amid India's COVID Surge Serves As An Important Distraction

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist questioned if it was appropriate for IPL to continue as India grappled with the second wave of COVID or if the marquee touney served as an important distraction amid 'frigetning number' of cases being reported on a daily basis. IPL 2021, which commenced on April 4, has been going on smoothly even as India has seen a steep increase in the number of COVID cases and deaths reported over the past weeks. Adam Gilchrist took to Twitter to voice his opinion on IPL amid the pandemic and expressed his support for India in the battle against COVID.

Meanwhile, 18 games have been completed in IPL 2021 so far. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are comfortably placed at the top of thee points table having won 4 out of 4 games followed by MS Dhoni's CSK in the second place with six points. Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders are placed at the bottom of the table after losing four games in a row while David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad have just managed to get one win from four games and are placed second-last in the IPL 2021 points table.

Adam Gilchrist wonders if IPL amid COVID is inappropriate

Best wishes to all in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you. ðŸ™ — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) April 24, 2021

India records over 3 lakh COVID cases in 24 hours

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the ministry's data updated on Saturday. The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. "Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan -- reported 74.15 per cent of the new cases," the ministry said in a statement.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 66.66 per cent of India's total active cases. The Union health ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.83 crore. These include 92,68,027 healthcare and 1,18,51,655 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, and 59,51,076 healthcare and 61,94,851 frontline workers who have taken the second one. Also, among the senior citizens, 4,91,45,265 have taken the first dose and 71,65,338 the second dose. Among those between 45 and 60 years, 4,66,71,540 got the first dose of vaccine and 21,32,080 the second dose of vaccine.