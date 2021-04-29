Adam Zampa Backtracks Remark On India's Bio-bubble, Says 'BCCI, RCB Made Us Feel Safe'

After creating a massive stir over his remarks labelling India's bio-bubble as 'most vulnerable', Adam Zampa issued a clarification saying that his comments had nothing to do with feeling like the Coronavirus was going to enter the bubble at any stage during the IPL 2021 tournament. Thanking BCCI and RCB for making players 'feel safe', the Australian cricketer remarked that the tournament was 'in great hands' and his decision was purely for 'personal reasons.'

"My comments about the vulnerability of the IPL bubble had nothing to do with feeling like the virus would enter the bubble at any stage. The BCCI and RCB had many precautions to make us feel safe. I believe the tournament is in great hands and will definitely see the finish line. I am understanding the velocity of the situation in India and my thoughts go out to the whole country. It was a personal choice to leave for several reasons," he said as per an official statement of the RCB.

Adam along with Kane Richardson who also decided to leave the IPL 2021 tournament midway finally made it back to their home country after being stranded in Mumbai for a brief while. The cricketer confirmed this development along with thanking RCB for respecting his decision.

"Thanks to everyone for the messages of concern. Kane and I have both reached Melbourne safe and sound. Firstly, thanks to RCB Management for the way they dealt with the situation. As soon as we made the choice that we felt the right thing to do was to come home, they were fully supportive and did everything they could to help. Their understanding of the situation made the process a lot easier," said Adam Zampa.

India's bio-bubble most vulnerable: Zampa

Earlier the Australian spinner had claimed that India's bio-bubble was 'most vulnerable' stating that unlike India, where the players were always cautioned about hygiene, Dubai's bio-bubble was 'extremely safe.' Sharing how he was willing to make the 'financial sacrifice for his mental health', Zampa had also cast aspersions on T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year.

"We've been in a few bubbles now, and I feel like this is probably the most vulnerable. I just feel like because it's India, we're always being told about the hygiene over here and being extra careful ... I just felt like it was the most vulnerable. The IPL that was held in Dubai six months ago didn't feel that way at all. I felt like that was extremely safe," he said.

