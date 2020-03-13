Which Way Will It Go? Watch Adam Zampa Totally Bamboozle Kiwi Skipper Kane Williamson

Adam Zampa was impressive with the ball in hand during the first ODI against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. He picked up two wickets but what really stood out in those two scalps was the one of the New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who was bamboozled with a beauty of a delivery.

Adam Zampa bamboozles Kane Williamson

This had happened in the 20th over of the New Zealand run chase. On the second delivery, Zampa had bowled a one a bit outside the off-stump as the Kiwi captain looked to defend it with a straight bat. However, to his surprise, the ball spun after pitching, went the other way and beat Williamson's defence as it hit the middle stump.

"Beautifully bowled. That is an unbelievably good delivery. That's a wrong-un, that's a great line and length is it? Kane Williamson likes to get back in the crease, this time he launched forward and didn't pick it. But it is a perfect delivery. Absolutely! that's a dream delivery", said the commentators on air.

The video was also posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Australia post 258/7

Aussie openers David Warner and Aaron Finch added 124 runs for the opening stand after winning the toss and electing to bat first. The southpaw top-scored for the visitors with 67 while captain Finch and youngster Marnus Labuchagne registered scores of 60 and 56 respectively as the former world champions posted a fighting total of 258/7 in their 50 overs.

Australia draw first blood

In reply, the visitors got off to a cautious start but after a point, their momentum was derailed as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Opener Martin Guptill top-scored with 40 as the Black Caps were bundled out for 187 in 41 overs while Australia registered a comfortable 71-run win to draw the first blood in the three-match ODI series. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh were the pick of the bowlers with three scalps each while Adam Zampa finished with figures of 2/50 in his 8 overs at an economy rate of 6.25.

