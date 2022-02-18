Adam Zampa Comments On IPL Auction 2022 Snub; 'Even Batsmen Don't Get Great Money'

Adam Zampa was instrumental in Australia lifting their maiden T20 World Cup last year in UAE. However, despite the heroics, he went unsold in the recently concluded IPL Auction 2022. The Australian leg spinner's base price was kept at INR 2 Crore during IPL Auction 2022, but all the ten franchises decided against buying his services for IPL 2022 season. The Australia cricket star recently opened up about his snub during the recent IPL Auction 2022 snub.

IPL Auction 2022: Adam Zampa reveals his feelings on missing out on auction

While speaking to the Unplayable Podcast, Adam Zampa said, "I missed out at the IPL auction, unfortunately. I'm a little bit flat about that to be honest. I thought if there was ever a year that I was going to get the opportunity over there again, it would have been this year". He further added, " Just with the way that I'm bowling and, from a personal point of view, I just feel like my game's at a point where I just want to be playing the best cricket possible. International cricket is that and then the next thing after that is the IPL."

Adam Zampa on being a valuable addition to any of the IPL squads next year

Zampa during the interview also spoke about how franchises decided to spend money on buying pace bowlers and not spending too much on spinners stating that supply and demand was a bigger factor. He said, "The mega-auction, the way it panned out, they spent a lot of money on fast bowlers, a lot of money on allrounders and even batsmen don't get great money. They get okay money. And then once all that money gets spent, they go, 'Okay, we need some spinners now,' and usually they feel like the local guys can do an okay job anyway".

He added, "I think there'll be opportunities maybe next year with the IPL though … I think I'd be a valuable addition to any of those squads particularly with the way that I'm bowling at the moment."

Adam Zampa IPL career

Zampa has played 14 matches in the IPL and has scalped 21 wickets at an average of 17.62 in the Indian T20 league.