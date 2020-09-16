Eng Vs Aus: Leggie Adam Zampa Gets Eoin Morgan's Number For The Third Straight Time

Australian leggie Adam Zampa once again got the better of English skipper Eoin Morgan in the series-deciding third ODI at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday. By the virtue of this feat, Zampa succeeded in getting the English limited-overs captain's number for the third straight time in this series. The leg-spinner had accounted for Morgan in the previous two matches as well. However, the southpaw's dismissal in the second ODI was what really stood out as the 2019 World Cup winner was well-set and looked to take his side to a formidable score before Zampa trapped him plumb in front of the wicket for 42.

3 in 3 for Adam Zampa

After the Aussie pace spearhead, Mitchell Starc had accounted for Jason Roy and Joe Root off successive deliveries in the very first over of the contest, the onus was on Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow to anchor the innings and they did that to some extent. The duo added 67 runs to for the third-wicket stand as the left-handed batsman scored a 28-ball 23 that included four boundaries. Nonetheless, when it appeared that he will be making it big, Zampa once again brought curtains down on his innings.

This happened in the 11th over of the first innings. On the second delivery, Eoin decided to take the leggie into the cleaners straightaway since he was already set at the crease but it turned out to be a huge blunder on his part as the ball did not go the distance and instead found Mitchell Starc at mid-off who made no mistake whatsoever. A dejected Morgan had no choice but to take a long walk back to the pavilion as the hosts once again found themselves in a spot of bother.

Who will have the last laugh?

England staged a remarkable comeback by winning the previous ODI as they successfully defended a modest score of 231 to level the three-match series 1-1. At one stage, it looked as if the Aussies would cruise towards an easy win when the scorecard read 144/2. However, as soon as skipper Aaron Finch and Marnus Labushagne were dismissed in quick successions, their middle-order suffered a dramatic collapse, and even though wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey ignited the Australian hopes with a vital 36, he did not receive any support from the other end and once the asking rate got steeper, he had to go for big shots and was eventually stumped by his counterpart Jos Buttler off leggie Adil Rashid as the visitors were bundled out for 209.

It now remains to be seen whether the reigning ODI world champions can do the double over their arch-rivals (The hosts had won the T20I series 2-1) or will the five-time world champions have the last laugh by emerging triumphant in the 50-overs format?

England skipper Eoin Morgan won a crucial toss and decided to bat first. Opener Jonny Bairstow scored a counter-attacking half-century after the hosts were two down with nothing on the board. He is still batting at 74.

