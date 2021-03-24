Adam Zampa To Miss RCB's First Fixture To Get Married, Mike Hesson Confirms

It has been learned that Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa will be missing the first fixture of the IPL 2021 as he is getting married. Zampa has been retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The news of his absence has officially been confirmed by RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson.

'Adam Zampa is getting married': Mike Hesson

"We won't have our full contingent of overseas players available for the first game. Adam Zampa is getting married. It's an important time for him and it's something that as a franchise we are aware of and we respect and we hope he has a great time. So when he joins us, once again he is going to be fresh and make a massive contribution to the rest of the tournament," said Hesson in a video posted by the three-time runners-up on their official Twitter handle. READ | 'Worst feeling in the world', says Adam Zampa after giving a big reprieve to Virat Kohli

Adam Zampa in IPL 2020

Zampa was a member of the Bangalore squad in the Dream11 IPL 2020. He was roped in as his countryman Kane Richardson's replacement after the pacer to pull out of the marquee tournament as his wife was expecting the birth of their first child.

The 28-year-old only got to feature in just three matches where he managed to register a couple of scalps.

RCB in IPL 2021

The dark horses will be hoping to make IPL 2021 a memorable one by finally laying their hands on the elusive silverware that has eluded them since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. RCB had made it to the finals thrice (2009,2011, & 2016) editions respectively only to finish as the second-best side on all three occasions.

The Virat Kohli-led side had put up a good show in 2020 as a result of which they made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition by finishing fourth in the league stages.

AB de Villiers scored a valiant half-century (56) in the Eliminator against southern rivals as well as former champions Hyderabad. He hardly received any support from the other end as Bangalore were restricted to 131/7 in their 20 overs.

In the end, it was just not enough as the Orange Army got past the finish line in the final over by six wickets as the three-time finalists were knocked out of the competition.