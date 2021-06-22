Adam Zampa's Net Worth, House, IPL 2021 Salary And Marriage To Long-time Girlfriend

Australia's premier leg-spinner Adam Zampa has established himself as a mainstay in the star-studded Aussie lineup in white-ball matches with his inspiring performances with the ball. However, this time the player is in the news for his personal life. The crafty spinner finally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Hattie Leigh Palmer last week. The cricket star had to cancel his wedding ceremony on two occasions in the past, considering the COVID-19 pandemic. As the bowler walks into a new phase of his life, here we share details regarding the Adam Zampa net worth, Adam Zampa marriage, Adam Zampa house and Adam Zampa IPL 2021 salary.

Adam Zampa marriage Instagram post

Adam Zampa net worth details

According to celebnetworth.net, the leg-spin bowler has an estimated net worth of INR 7.4 crore. Adam Zampa is said to earn an average of USD 80,000 (i.e. approximately 60 lakh) annually from his cricket career at the domestic and international level. Adam Zampa is also included in the Cricket Australia men’s contract list where players are paid from a percentage pool of Australia cricket's projected revenue for the next financial year. As per a report by domain.com.au, the 29-year-old purchased a luxurious abode for a whopping $2.56 million (i.e. approximately 19 crores) on the New South Wales north coast.

Adam Zampa IPL 2021 salary information

In the year 2020, Adam Zampa went unsold in the IPL auction but was later announced as a replacement for his Australian teammate Kane Richardson. The Royal Challengers Bangalore paid INR 1.5 crore for Adam Zampa in the year 2020. The Adam Zampa IPL 2021 price remained at INR 1.5 crore after the RCB retained him for IPL 2021, but he will not be receiving his payment due to pulling out of the tournament. It is unlikely that the player remains available for the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE because of Cricket Australia's plans of hosting a tri-nation series with the West Indies and Afghanistan.

Zampa has also represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in the past. According to Insidesport's Moneyball, the player has pocketed INR 3.60 crore just from his participation in the cash-rich league. He has played 14 matches in the tournament, in which he has picked up 21 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.73.

Disclaimer: The above Adam Zampa net worth and Adam Zampa house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

