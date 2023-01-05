Adelaide Strikers Break 5-year-old Record With Highest Successful Run-chase In BBL History

The Adelaide Strikers scripted history on January 5 in the Big Bash League (BBL) as they chased down a monstrous target of 230 runs set by the Hobart Hurricanes to record the highest successful run chase in the league's history. Captain Matthew Short led the Strikers from the front during the run chase as he smacked an unbeaten 100 from just 59 deliveries, an inning that included eight fours and three sixes.

Strikers script incredible record with successful run chase

The Adelaide Strikers' win over the Hobart Hurricanes is nothing short of staggering as they not only recorded the highest successful run chase in the process but also recorded the third-highest score ever seen in the Big Bash League's history. The previous highest successful run chase was achieved by the Hobart Hurricanes against the Melbourne Renegades in January 2017. On that occasion, the Hurricanes chased down a target of 223 runs set by the Renegades.

Short's sublime innings helps Strikers register record run chase

Having batted first, the Hobart Hurricanes scored 229 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs. Opener Ben McDermott ended as the side's highest scorer with 57 runs from 30 deliveries, an inning that included three fours and four sixes. As for the Adelaide Strikers bowlers, Rashid Khan was the pick among them. Even though Khan did not pick up a wicket, he conceded just 25 runs from his four overs, in what was a high-scoring game.

In reply, the Strikers got to the target in 19.3 overs, with captain Matthew Short leading from the front. He was well supported by Chris Lynn, who smacked 64 runs off just 29 deliveries, an inning that included six fours and four sixes. Other than Patrick Dooley who ended with sensational figures of 2/25 from his four overs, no other bowler made a meaningful impact.

As for Short, he himself could not believe that the Strikers managed to chase down a record BBL target. Speaking of the run chase, Short told Fox Sports after the game, "It’s unreal to chase that down. We were pretty flat in the rooms at halftime. But it was nice to go out with a bit of freedom and have a bit of fun."