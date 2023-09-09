Adesanya Vs Strickland: UFC 293 Live Streaming, Full Match Card, Date, Time, Venue & More

Quick links:
UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland (Image: UFC/X)
The UFC is returning to Australia. On Saturday night, UFC 293 takes place in Sydney, Australia, with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defending his championship against Sean Strickland in the main event. After successfully reclaiming the 185-pound title with a devastating knockout of Alex Pereira in April, the bout marks the beginning of Adesanya's second stint as champion.
Despite an unexpected setback to Pereira in November of last year, Adesanya had long held the top spot in the middleweight division. With victories over Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Paulo Costa, he has basically eliminated the top five. The No. 6 rated combatant, Strickland, stands in his way and receives a shot at the title after two straight wins over Abus Magomedov and Nassourdine Imavov.
Even while the undercard is not the deepest UFC has ever assembled, the fights might still be exciting for the Australian audience. The co-main event, which pits native son Tai Tuivasa against hard-hitting Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov, is a subject of intrigue as well. Additionally, Justin Tafa's rematch with Austen Lane from earlier this year, which ended in a no contest after an early eye poke, adds additional heavyweights to the main bill. Here's the entire UFC 293 bout schedule is shown here.
Live streaming: Sony LIV
Live telecast: Sony TEN 2
Main Card: ESPN+
Prelims: ESPN
Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS
Main Card: BT Sport
Prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport
Early prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS