Adieu Shane Warne: How To Watch Spin Legend's Memorial Service LIVE In India?

The state memorial service for legendary spinner Shane Warne is set to take place today at Australia's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The cricketer who died of a suspected heart attack earlier this month will be honoured in front of over 65,000 people. His family, close friends, and cricketing legends from all over the world are among those slated to attend the ceremony. Warne's family has requested the attendees to come in their cricket gear in recognition of the cricketer's legacy and achievements.

"The State Memorial Service will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to Mr Warne’s contribution to his sport, to our state and the country," a statement on the Victorian government's website read.

"Mr Warne didn't just inspire a cricketing generation – he defined it. Born for the big occasion, he gave us irreplaceable MCG memories: the Ashes hat trick, his 700th wicket and calming Bay 13 in his trackies. Mr Warne’s performance on the pitch drew us to the game that he cared so deeply for," the statement added.

Where to watch live coverage of Shane Warne's state memorial service?

Shane Warne's state memorial service will be streamed live on the Victoria State Department of Premier and Cabinet's official YouTube page for worldwide audiences. For those in Australia, the event will be broadcast live on major networks, such as ABC, Channel Seven, and Channel Nine. The live coverage is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST (7 p.m. local time).

Warne's untimely demise

Warne, who remains the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, passed away in Thailand of a cardiac arrest on March 4. Warne died while on vacation with a friend named Andrew Neophitou in Koh Samui, Thailand. Neophitou was the first to discover Warne unresponsive in his hotel room. The cricketer's body was flown to Australia days later, where he was paid final respects by friends and family in a private funeral.

Warne played 145 Tests for Australia from 1992 to 2007. Warne picked a total of 708 wickets in Tests during his illustrious playing career, and to date, he remains the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format.

Image: cricket.com.au