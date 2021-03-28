Adil Rashid's Googly Breaches A Well-set Rohit Sharma's Defence And Disturbs His Furniture

Adil Rashid provided a vital breakthrough for England just when the Indian openers had laid a solid foundation during the series-deciding third ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. He castled a well-set Rohit Sharma who looked to be in fine touch till he lasted at the crease.

Adil Rashid deceives Rohit Sharma with a googly

This happened in the 15th over of the first innings. On the fourth delivery, the leggie had bowled one on the off stump as Rohit looked to defend it. However, it spun inside after pitching and went right through his defence and disturbed his furniture as the 'Hitman' had no choice but to take a long walk back to the pavilion for a run-a-ball 37. His innings included six boundaries it was indeed a much-needed wicket for the reigning ODI world champions as Rohit had added 103 runs with Shikhar Dhawan for the opening wicket.

The video of Rashid deceiving the Indian limited-overs vice-captain with a googly was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya carry out the rescue act

After Rohit Sharma's wicket, India lost Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli after adding just 14 more runs as they seemed to be in a spot of bother at 117/3. The second-ranked ODI side then lost their top-order when number four batsman KL Rahul walked back after scoring only seven runs off 18 deliveries.

The middle-order duo of Rishabh Pant, and, Hardik Pandya then carried out the rescue act as the duo added a 99-run stand before the former was dismissed for a well-made 62-ball 78. After that Krunal Pandya came out to bat at number six and the Pandya brothers looked to carry on from where they had left in the series-openers. However, that was not to be as Hardik's English counterpart Ben Stokes castled him just when the Men In Blue had gained momentum between the slog and death overs.

Krunal Pandya and bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur will now be hoping to help India post a total in excess of 300.

