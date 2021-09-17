Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) competitor Adam Cole recently revealed how his meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon went. He said that his 30-minute long interaction with the WWE boss went smoothly but dismissed rumours of the World Wrestling Entertainment planning a managerial role for him on the main roster.

"I personally have never heard anything regarding that. I touched base a little bit on how my meeting with Vince McMahon went really well. We talked for about 30 minutes. He had a lot of complimentary things to say. As far as hearing that specific thing, that was not something I heard about. My four years with NXT was fantastic," the wrestler was quoted by TV Insider as saying.

"My four years with WWE was awesome, but at the end of the day, I wanted to end up with AEW. Now that I’m here, I’m stoked," Cole added.

Adam Cole joins AEW

Adam Cole officially made his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut on September 5, 2021, at the wrestling promotions All Out pay-per-view. Following his entry in the American wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling, the former NXT Champion joined Canadian wrestler Kenny Omega and said that 'The Elite' was the most dominant group in professional wrestling.

Adam Cole’s final match for World Wrestling Entertainemnt was against Kyle O’Reilly at the NXT TakeOver 36 last month. In his successful stint at World Wrestling Entertainment, the wrestler was the longest reigning NXT Champion and was a part of a popular faction 'The Undisputed ERA'. Cole during his time with NXT not only became the inaugural NXT North American Champion, but also the second NXT Triple Crown Champion in history — a feat he accomplished by beating Johnny Gargano to win the NXT Title at TakeOver: XXV.

Wrestling.Inc had earlier reported that WWE reportedly issued a memo on Adam Cole’s status to the rest of the company. Cole’s WWE contract was to expire last month making him a free agent. The report, while quoting PWInsider, stated that WWE officials issued an internal memo via email advising that Cole is no longer with the company.