AF-U19 Vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Group D match between Afghanistan Under-19 and Canada Under-19 will be played at the Ibbies Oval in Potchefstroom. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for January 24 and will start at 1:30 PM IST.
The ongoing tournament is the 13th edition of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The 16-team tournament is being played in South Africa over the course of 23 days (January 17 to February 9). 48 matches will be played in round-robin and knockout format across different venues of South Africa. By winning the previous edition in 2018, India are the defending champions.
Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdul Rahman, Abid Mohammadi, Farhan Zakhil (c), Sediqullah Atal, Fazal Haq, Jamshid Khan, Shafiqullah Ghafari.
Ashtan Deosammy (c), Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Randhir Sandhu, Akhil Kumar, Ayush Verma, Benjamin Calitz, Eshan Sensarma, Gurjot Gosal, Mihir Patel.
Wicketkeeper – Benjamin Calitz
All-rounder – Muhammad Kamal (Vice-Captain), Akhil Kumar
Batsmen – Imran Mir, Ibrahim Zadran (Captain), Mihir Patel, Mohammad Ishaq
Bowlers – Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Ayush Verma, Fazal Haq, Noor Ahmad
Afghanistan Under-19 start off as favourites to win the game.
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
Afghanistan U19 will face Canada U19 in the final league match tomorrow in Potchefstroom,South Africa.— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 23, 2020
Afghanistan U19 has already secured a place in the quarter finals of ICC U19 CWC 2020 with two consecutive wins over South Africa U19 and UAE U19. #AfgU19Stars #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/htghsDj3H1
