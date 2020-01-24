AF-U19 Vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Group D match between Afghanistan Under-19 and Canada Under-19 will be played at the Ibbies Oval in Potchefstroom. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for January 24 and will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

AF-U19 vs CAN-U19 preview

The ongoing tournament is the 13th edition of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The 16-team tournament is being played in South Africa over the course of 23 days (January 17 to February 9). 48 matches will be played in round-robin and knockout format across different venues of South Africa. By winning the previous edition in 2018, India are the defending champions.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

AF-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 top picks from squads

AF-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11: AF-U19 Squad

Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdul Rahman, Abid Mohammadi, Farhan Zakhil (c), Sediqullah Atal, Fazal Haq, Jamshid Khan, Shafiqullah Ghafari.

AF-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11: CAN-U19 Squad

Ashtan Deosammy (c), Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Randhir Sandhu, Akhil Kumar, Ayush Verma, Benjamin Calitz, Eshan Sensarma, Gurjot Gosal, Mihir Patel.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

AF-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Benjamin Calitz

All-rounder – Muhammad Kamal (Vice-Captain), Akhil Kumar

Batsmen – Imran Mir, Ibrahim Zadran (Captain), Mihir Patel, Mohammad Ishaq

Bowlers – Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Ayush Verma, Fazal Haq, Noor Ahmad

AF-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 prediction

Afghanistan Under-19 start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Afghanistan U19 will face Canada U19 in the final league match tomorrow in Potchefstroom,South Africa.

Afghanistan U19 has already secured a place in the quarter finals of ICC U19 CWC 2020 with two consecutive wins over South Africa U19 and UAE U19. #AfgU19Stars #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/htghsDj3H1 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 23, 2020

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand