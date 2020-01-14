AF-U19 Vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Afghanistan Under-19 will square off against England Under-19 in the warm-up match of the ICC Under-19s World Cup 2020. The match will take place on Tuesday, January 14 at the Irene Villagers Cricket Club in Pretoria. The game will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

Afghanistan Under-19 had a horrible start to the tournament as they were thrashed by India in their first warm-up game by a massive 211-run margin. Chasing 255, the Afghans were bowled out for a paltry 44. They will have to make some serious changes before they commence their World Cup journey.

On the other hand, England's first warm-up game against Zimbabwe ended in a no result. Both the teams will look to try and test various combinations to ensure they get the best 11 going into the tournament. Let's have a look at the squads, match details and Dream11 prediction.

AF-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Squads

Afghanistan Under-19 Squad: Farhan Zakhil (Captain), Sediq Atal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Ishaq Mohammadi, Noor Ahmad, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Jamshid Mir Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Abid Taniwal, Fazal Haq, Imran Mir, Zohaib Zamankhil, Asif Musazai, Abid Mohammadi.

England Under-19 Squad: George Balderson (Captain), Hamidullah Qadri, Jack Haynes, Ben Charlesworth, Jordan Cox, Kasey Aldridge, Tom Clark, Blake Cullen, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Scott Currie, Harry Duke and Sam Young.

AF-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jordan Cox (Vice-captain)

Batters: Ben Charlesworth (Captain), George Hill, Ibrahim Zadran, Farhan Zakhil

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Sam Young, Kasey Aldridge,

All-Rounders: Abdul Rahman, Abid Mohammadi, George Balderson

England Under-19s start as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: ENGLAND & AFGHANISTAN TWITTER HANDLES