AF-U19 Vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Afghanistan Under-19 will face India Under-19 in the fourth match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 warm-ups. The match will be played at Irene Villagers Cricket Club, Pretoria on Sunday, January 12 at 1:30 PM IST. Farhan Zakhil will captain the Afghanistan Under-19s and Priyam Garg will lead the India Under-19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

AF-U19 vs IN-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Afghanistan Under-19:

Farhan Zakhil (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdul Rahman, Abid Mohammadi, Sediqullah Atal, Fazal Haq, Jamshid Khan, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abidullah Taniwal, Asif Musazai, Rahmanullah, Noor Ahmad, Imran Mir, and Zohaib Ahmadzai.

India Under-19:

Priyam Garg (captain), Shubang Hegde, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vidyadhar Patil, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, and Kumar Kushagra.

AF-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Dhruv Jurel

Batsmen: Priyam Garg (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal (captain), Farhan Zakhil, Ibrahim Zadran

All-Rounders: Shubang Hegde, Tilak Varma, Abid Mohammadi

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Abidullah Taniwal

AF-U19 vs IN-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

In the last ICC Under-19 World Cup, the Indian team emerged victorious and won the trophy. India currently sports a very strong line-up and are favourites to win the tournament once again. Their last game was against Afghanistan and the latter won by 2 wickets. India's best batsmen in the game were Kumar Kushagra and Vikrant Bhadoriya. Their best bowlers were Shubhang Hegde and Manav Suthar.

Afghanistan ended up fourth in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup after losing the third-place match to the Pakistan team. In their last game against India, they won by two wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Asif Musazai and Imran. Their best bowlers were Abid Mohammadi and Noor Ahmad.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

