AFG Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 3rd T20I Match Details

Afghanistan will face Ireland in the third T20I of the Afghanistan v Ireland in India, 2020 series. The AFG vs IRE live match will be played at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida on Tuesday, March 10 at 2:00 PM IST. Asghar Afghan will captain Afghanistan and Andy Balbirnie will lead Ireland in the AFG vs IRE live match. Here is the AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, AFG vs IRE Dream11 team, AFG vs IRE match prediction, AFG vs IRE playing 11 and other AFG vs IRE live match details.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AFG vs IRE Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the AFG vs IRE playing 11 and AFG vs IRE Dream11 will be formed -

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Afghanistan -

Asghar Afghan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Ireland -

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Shane Getkate, Harry Tector, Stephen Doheny, Boyd Rankin, Kevin O Brien, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, and Gareth Delany.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 team: AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction

Here is the AFG vs IRE Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan

All-Rounders: Simi Singh, Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vice-captain), Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Boyd Rankin

Please keep in mind that the AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The AFG vs IRE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: AFG vs IRE match prediction

As per our AFG vs IRE match prediction, Afghanistan have been dominant in the last two matches and have already won the series, 2-0. In the second T20I, Afghanistan's best batsmen were Asghar Afghan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Their best bowlers were Shapoor Zadran and Mujeeb ur Rahman. On the Irish side, their best batsmen were Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector. Their best bowlers were Craig Young and Gareth Delany. Afghanistan won the match by 21 runs.

The AFG vs IRE live match can be expected to be won by Afghanistan, according to our AFG vs IRE match prediction.

AFG vs IRE live

AFG vs IRE live match can be streamed on RTA Sports available in India after forming your AFG vs IRE Dream11 team.

