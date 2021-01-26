AFG Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd ODI Match Preview

Afghanistan (AFG) and Ireland (IRE) will clash in the third and final ODI on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10:00 AM local time (11:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, probable AFG vs IRE playing 11 and AFG vs IRE Dream11 team.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: AFG vs IRE Dream11 preview

Afghanistan will be in full confidence going into the final ODI against Ireland as they have won the last two games. After losing the first ODI, Andy Balbirnie and team fought hard in the second, putting up a competitive total of 259 on the board. However, they were not able to stop the Afghan batsmen, led by Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi, who made 103 and 82 respectively.

AFG vs IRE live: AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM local time, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Also Read l KAR vs PUN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks; Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: AFG vs IRE Dream11 team, squad list

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Afghanistan squad

Asghar Afghan (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Usman Ghani, Yamin Ahmadzai

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Ireland squad

Andy Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Also Read l ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MGM Odisha Women's T20 match preview

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: AFG vs IRE Dream11 team, top picks

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Andy Balbirnie

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: AFG vs IRE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq

Also Read l ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MGM Odisha Women's T20 match preview

AFG vs IRE live: AFG vs IRE match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Afghanistan will come out on top in this contest.

A record partnership between middle order batsmen @RahmatShah_08 & @Hashmat_50 ensured Afghanistan beat @Irelandcricket by 7 wickets comfortably in the second ODI of #KardanUniversityCup and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.



More: https://t.co/Evj3i9DcPt#AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/63k6K33Xcq — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 24, 2021

Note: The AFG vs IRE match prediction and AFG vs IRE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AFG vs IRE Dream11 team and AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l STR vs THU Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Big Bash League 2021 match preview

Image Source: ACBofficial / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.