AFG Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, World Cup Super League 2021 ODI Preview

Afghanistan take on Ireland in the second ODI of the Four Match ODI Series on Sunday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on January, 24 and kick-off at 11:30 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other match details of this One Day International.

Afghanistan went on to register a comprehensive win in the first ODI of this ongoing four-match ODI series. Riding on debutant Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 127 runs off 127 balls, Afghanistan made a compelling spare which was a little too much for the Irish men. Andy McBrine impressed with the ball recording match figures of 5 for 29 in his 10 overs.

Lorcan Turner’s 83 runs off 96 balls while Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher's score of 39 runs helped the visitors come close to the total but to no avail as Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up three wickets while Rashid Khan ended with match figures of 2/56 respectively. The hosts went on to win the match by a comfortable margin of 16 runs and will be aiming to continue building on the same positive momentum.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team (Squads)

Afghanistan - Asghar Afghan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Hashmat Shahidi, Nawin-Ul-Haq, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Osman Ghani, Jawed Ahmadi, Najib Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbuddin Naib

Ireland - Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Joshua Little, James McCollum, David Delany

AFG vs IRE Playing 11

Afghanistan- Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Javed Ahmadi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan,

Ireland- Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’Brien, Harry Tector, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie, Barry McCarthy,

AFG vs IRE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen- Najibullah Zadran, Kevin O’Brien, Javed Ahmadi

Allrounders- Gulbadin Naib, Curtis Campher

Bowlers- Naveen ul Haq, Andy Balbirnie, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

AFG vs IRE Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Lorcan Tucker or Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Vice-Captain- Rashid Khan or Curtis Campher

AFG vs IRE Match Prediction

We expect Afghanistan to win the second ODI and establish their command in the series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday

Note: The above AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, AFG vs IRE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team and AFG vs IRE playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

