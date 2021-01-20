AFG Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, World Cup Super League preview

Afghanistan will play Ireland in their first ODI match of the World Cup Super League campaign on Thursday. The match is slated to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 21 January, with the match scheduled to start at 11:00 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, squads, top picks, and other match details.

All set as our ICC CWC ODI super league campaign starts tomorrow with the first match of #KardanUniversityCup in Abu Dhabi ! #AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/ucOJ1t7zHy — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 20, 2021

The three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Ireland will be the first ODI series that features Afghanistan since 2019. The series will kick off on 21st January after going through a journey of its own. Earlier scheduled to begin in from January 18, the tournament was delayed due to logistical issues as the UAE government suspended visas on a temporary basis from over 13 countries amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It led to the Afghanistan Cricket Board eying Omar as the host venue but Ireland did not wish to comply and play in the gulf which raised questions over the future of the series. With the logistical issues and everything finally sorted out, the three-match ODI series is finally set to begin on Thursday

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team (Squads)

Afghanistan - Asghar Afghan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Hashmat Shahidi, Nawin-Ul-Haq, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Osman Ghani, Jawed Ahmadi, Najib Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbuddin Naib

Ireland - Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Joshua Little, James McCollum, David Delany

AFG vs IRE Playing 11 (Predicted)

Afghanistan- Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gulbadin Naib

Ireland- Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair

AFG vs IRE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen- Paul Stirling, Asghar Afghan, Andy Balbirnie

All-Rounders- Curtis Campher, Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany

Bowlers- Naveen ul Haq, Barry McCarthy, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

AFG vs IRE Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Rashid Khan or Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain- Andy Balbirnie or Mohammad Nabi

AFG vs IRE Match Prediction

We predict a thrilling encounter with Afghanistan likely to walk away as winners in this match.

Note: The above AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, AFG vs IRE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team and AFG vs IRE playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

