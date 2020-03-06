AFG Vs IRE Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch & Weather Report, 1st T20I Info

Afghanistan will face Ireland in the first T20I of the Ireland tour of India 2019/20 on Friday, March 6 at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida. The AFG vs IRE live match will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming AFG vs IRE live match. These include the AFG vs IRE live streaming, AFG vs IRE live score, AFG vs IRE live telecast in India and other Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 details.

AFG vs IRE live streaming details, AFG vs IRE live score and AFG vs IRE live telecast in India

There is no AFG vs IRE live telecast in India on television. The AFG vs IRE live streaming can be found on the RTA Sport website. The AFG vs IRE live score can be found on Afghanistan Cricket Board's and Cricket Ireland's official social media pages and websites.

AFG vs IRE live streaming: AFG vs IRE live match - Pitch and Weather report

Out of the three T20Is that have been played at this ground, two have been won by the team batting first. The average score batting first on this track is 194 and the highest score here has been 233/8. According to AccuWeather, Al Amarat will see a high temperature of 20 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 14 degrees Celcius. There is a great chance of rain during the AFG vs IRE live match.

AFG vs IRE live match: Afghanistan vs Ireland preview

Afghanistan's last T20 match was against the West Indies and they won by 29 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Asghar Afghan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Their best bowlers in the game were Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Ireland's last match was against the West Indies and their opponents won by 9 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Kevin O'Brien and Andy Balbirnie. Their best bowlers in the game were Paul Stirling and Simi Say. The AFG vs IRE live match can be expected to be won by Afghanistan.

